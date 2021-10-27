LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville's new civilian review board meets its potential inspector general today.
On Tuesday, the 11-member Civilian Review & Accountability Board held its first regular meeting since Mayor Greg Fischer announced the appointment of Ed Harness last week. The group's job is to independently review civilian complaints against Louisville Metro Police officers.
Harness is an attorney who served as a police officer for 12 years in Milwaukee. That part of his resume raised some concerns with board members who think the public will have a hard time trusting him.
"There will be people that I will never gain their trust, but it won't be for a lack of trying," says Harness. "I believe in policing, and I think it's a necessary part of society and I believe in the profession of policing. But I also believe that they are professionals, and they have to be held to professional standards and that's my job.
Metro Council still has to approve his appointment. Councilwoman Paula McCraney, co-chair of the Civilian Review Board Work Group, will sponsor the resolution for the appointment of Harness.
Harness is from Albuquerque, New Mexico, where he has served as the executive director of the Civilian Police Oversight Agency since 2015. During his tenure, he helped establish the agency that would handle civilian complaints against police. It also monitored internal affairs for the Albuquerque Police Department.
Related stories:
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved