LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville Metro Council committee voted to approve the appointment of the city's inspector general candidate.
Ed Harness was selected by Mayor Greg Fischer to lead the city's new civilian review board, which will investigate claims of improper interactions between LMPD and the public.
The Metro Council Oversight and Audit Committee met with Harness on Tuesday evening during a virtual meeting.
Harness is from Albuquerque, New Mexico, where he has served as the executive director of the Civilian Police Oversight Agency since 2015. During his tenure, he helped establish the agency that would handle civilian complaints against police. It also monitored internal affairs for the Albuquerque Police Department.
The attorney also served as a police officer for 12 years in Milwaukee.
Councilmembers asked Harness about his experience, job history and how he see's his role in Louisville.
"Community involvement and community engagement is a very important part," Harness said. "I hope that each of you on the council will help me connect with your constituents along with my own efforts to attend whatever meeting I can or however many cups of coffee I can have with people.
His appointment still needs to be approved by the full Metro Council.
