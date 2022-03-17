LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Metro Council passes an ordinance to make it easier to start and operate small, in-home daycares.
Councilwoman Cassie Chambers Armstrong, D-8, proposed zoning changes in an effort to increase access to affordable childcare in Louisville.
A representative from Community Coordinated Childcare said 15 years ago, the commonwealth had more than 1,200 family childcare providers.
Today, the state has fewer than 250, and the pandemic has made things even worse.
"Now the childcare landscape is even more barren as Louisville has lost more than 9% of its providers," Dawn Thompson said. "Dire staffing shortages have reduced capacity to the remaining providers, and as a result families are struggling to remain in or return to the workforce."
Supporters said these zoning changes will help ensure families will have safe, quality options for childcare close to where they live.
