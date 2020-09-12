LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Council President David James wants to know what voting options will be available in Louisville this fall.
"Other counties all around us have already set those standards and decided how voting is going to take place in their counties, and here we are in Louisville Metro but we don't know," James said in a Facebook Live video. "The largest county in the state."
James wasn't pleased that the Jefferson County Clerk's Office hasn't released its final plans for voting in the general election. He discussed the issue in a "virtual talk" Saturday morning on Facebook. WDRB has reached out to the county clerk's office to find out when the election plan will be released, but has not yet heard back.
James also discussed the protests in the city sparked by the death of Breonna Taylor. He said he's anxiously awaiting the outcome of the investigations into the police shooting.
"I believe that a lot of work has gone on into that investigation from the attorney general's office and also the FBI is doing a separate investigation related to the possibilities or not of civil rights violations by the officers involved," he said.
James said there will be a special meeting of the council's government accountability committee next week to discuss how the mayor's administration has handled the shooting.
Copyright 2020 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.