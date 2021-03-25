LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The city of Louisville won't penalize some forms of doxing.
Doxing is defined as "publicly identifying or publishing private information about someone especially as a form of punishment or revenge."
According to some Metro Council members, it's a problem that's forced some officers to move from their homes and other city employees to fear for their lives.
Councilmen Anthony Piagentini, R-19, and Marcus Winkler, D-17, filed an ordinance that would have made some doxing illegal when it's attached to a threat that puts someone in fear of injury.
But Thursday evening, in a 12-12 tie vote, Metro Council voted against the ordinance. Some who voted against it said it would limit free speech and be very hard to enforce.
