LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Last November, Joshua Watkins got personal with Louisville Metro Council.
During a meeting with the Government Oversight and Audit Committee, Watkins, with the Office for Performance Improvement, testified about his role in the city's crime-fighting initiative that led to the deadly raid of Breonna Taylor's apartment on Mar. 13.
Watkins also testified about the aftermath of having his name attached to that incident.
"I've personally gotten death threats about this," he said. "I had to stay in my house for 45 days and keep my head on a swivel."
Anthony Piagentini, R-19, was stunned by Watkins' confession.
"His testimony was heartbreaking, frankly," Piagentini said.
According testimony from Piagentini and Louisville Metro Police Lt. Col. Josh Judah during a Wednesday night meeting of Metro Council's public safety committee, Watkins isn't alone. They say plenty of others in Louisville have had their personal info leaked online as a form of punishment or revenge. It's a practice called doxing.
"We had many of our employees who were literally forced to move," Judah said. "We had to place security details on not just our employees but other members of Metro Government and other community members."
In response, Piagentini and Markus Winker, D-17, have filed an ordinance that would make some instances of doxing illegal.
Wednesday, Piagentini argues that it is free speech to post someone's personally identifiable information online. Separately, he argues it's also free speech to make some veiled threats that wish harm on others. However, he argues when the two are combined that shouldn't constitute free speech.
His ordinance dictates that "it shall be unlawful for any person to publish any personally identifying information of a person when: (1) Such publication is intended to threaten or stalk or intended to encourage another to threaten or stalk; and (2) the publication places such person in reasonable fear of physical injury." A person in violation could face a fine (at an amount not to exceed $250).
But during the Wednesday meeting, his ordinance faced some doubt.
"I see this ordinance as lacking a lot of clarity, and it leaves me concerned," said Nicole George, D-21.
Additionally, the plan faced some worry it could be legally challenged, if it passes council.
"It's difficult to legislate in things that implicate the First Amendment," said Assistant Jefferson County Attorney Jason Fowler.
But legal challenge or not, Piagentini is confident.
"I think we're standing on good, solid legal ground," he said. "We crafted this in a very careful way."
Piagentini says the ordinance should get a vote from the public safety committee in two weeks.
