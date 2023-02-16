LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Council voted Thursday night to investigate one of its own for possible ethics violations.
Council members passed an emergency resolution asking for an ethics report on Councilman Anthony Piagentini. Louisville Public Radio reported this week that Piagentini helped a local nonprofit — Louisville Healthcare CEO Council — get a $40 million COVID-19 grant. The report said Piagentini removed himself from the proposal before it was approved, citing a possible conflict of interest.
And the day after it passed, Piagentini took a job with the organization.
Piagentini requested a report himself before the council did.
