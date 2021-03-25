LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Council decided the future of a downtown building Thursday night that has been heavily-debated in the community.
The Odd Fellows building, located on the corner of Third Street and Muhammad Ali Boulevard, was constructed in the late 1800s and recently given a historical landmark designation by the Landmarks Commission.
But Thursday night, Metro Council voted to strip the historic landmark designation from the building, which allows its owner, the Omni Hotel, to move forward with tearing it down.
The Omni said the land would be repurposed, but hasn't proposed anything yet.
Members of the Louisville Historic League and others had rallied to save the downtown building.
"The city wants to spend over $400,000 tax payer dollars to demolish this beautiful building and create another vacant lot in downtown Louisville," Steve Wiser, president of the Louisville Historical League, who opposes demolition, previously said.
Wiser and several other community members said tearing the building down is unwarranted, considering the already-empty lot that sits next to the building, which is also owned by Omni.
Some on the council argued that it wasn't worth saving, partly because the Odd Fellows organization was also to desegregate.
