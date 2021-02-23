LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Council is expected to review the landmark designation of the Odd Fellows Building in the coming days.
For the past couple of years, there has been debate over whether the decades-old building, which sits on the corner of W. Muhammad Ali and S. Second Street downtown, is worth saving.
Omni Hotel, which has the rights to the building's future, requested the city demolish it in 2019. It argues the vacant brick building has bad pipes and undrinkable water and isn't suitable for retail or other uses without significant investment.
In its place, officials with the hotel said they could build "an indoor/outdoor entertainment area that better utilizes that valuable downtown space," according to a statement from 2019.
Advocates are meeting Wednesday to call on council members to speak out against the demolition.
Council's Planning and Zoning Committee is expected to discuss the building's future next Tuesday.
