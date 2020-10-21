LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Government is hoping to help local families who are facing eviction during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Mayor Greg Fischer said Wednesday the city has removed the income requirement for all of its eviction prevention assistance programs.
"We're making this change because we're seeing more tenants regain employment, which is good," Fischer said. "But it often puts them over the income limits we had in place before."
Instead, the income requirement has been replaced with a maximum cap on monthly rental assistance. Eligible tenants can get up to $1,750 per month for up to six months. Assistance will be based on individual rent rates and the amount of back-rent owed. All other requirements remain in place, including proof of COVID-19 impact.
Fischer said the city hopes to help anywhere from 950 to 2,100 households with the funds.
"These funds are coming from the federal CARES Act. This money has to be spent by Dec. 30 by law," he said. "Because so many tenants have accumulated rent debt due to previous COVID-19 related unemployment, they're kind of in a bind — a catch 22 — where they might never be able to get caught up on their rent payments and stabilize their household without assistance."
Tracey Taylor with Legal Aid Society said Louisville is facing a potential eviction crisis like its never seen before.
"Our office has seen a drastic increase in pandemic-related housing cases since March," she said. "We're currently seeing eviction-related cases open at a rate of 50 per week."
Taylor said if you know you're having trouble paying rent, inform your landlord now and reach out for help.
Attorneys like Ben Carter are also trying to help people stay in their homes and not have to relocate or potentially end up on the streets.
"It's not a 'everybody stay at home because we don't want people to have to pay rent anymore situation,'" he said. "It's 'everybody needs to stay home because that's how we get through this together.'"
Carter is a landlord himself and said he hopes landlords will fill out the necessary forms and accept assistance. He also said he believes more needs to be done to protect those most vulnerable, and if it isn't done federally, he hopes to see local protections.
"We really should be looking at some sort of lump sum max, not a time limit max, and not having a threshold up to $1,750," he said. "If the CDC does not extend the eviction protections past Dec. 31, Louisville is going to be in a world of pain."
Carter said he'd like to see increased outreach and a reduction in the time it takes for homeowners or landlords to get a check in their hands once assistance is approved.
Fischer said the updates to the eviction prevention assistance programs will also streamline paperwork in the process.
For additional resources, visit stopmyeviction.org.
