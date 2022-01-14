LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Plans for a new hotel in downtown Louisville include more than 160 rooms and a rooftop lounge.
Dream Hotel Group announced its plans in November for development on Main Street.
Dream Hotel would include 168 rooms four food concepts, a rooftop lounge, restaurant and 10,000 square feet of private meeting and event space. It would span from what's currently 811 to 823 W. Main St.
According to a Metro Planning records, six buildings would have to be demolished, except for their facades, for the project to happen.
The hotel is planned to open in 2025.
A Metro Planning Committee will discuss the proposal for the hotel at a meeting next week.
