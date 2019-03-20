ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Bluegrass Middle School student has been charged with a felony after allegedly assaulting a 6th grade teacher.
Hardin County Schools spokesman John Wright said it happened last Wednesday during class time at the school, but didn't elaborate on the specifics of what happened.
The 6th grade English teacher, Amanda Harmon, returned to school on Monday, after a few days of rest. Hardin County Schools would not comment on the extent of her injuries.
Radcliff Police Department is investigating, but could only confirm that a student is charged with assault 3rd degree -- a class D felony.
Because the student is a juvenile, both the district and the Radcliff Police Department are not releasing the student's name, age or gender.
"There's no excuse for this situation," district spokesperson John Wright said. "I will say this, Bluegrass Middle School is a great school, that was one incident. Do they have any more behavior problems than anyone else? The answer to that is no."
There are questions about what possible punishment the juvenile could face.
Hardin County Schools pointed out that this is a lesson for parents and teachers.
"Kids are like an onion..." Wright said. "You gotta uncover, uncover, uncover to see what's really underneath there. Again, not excusing this behavior at all, but that's just where we are as a society."
