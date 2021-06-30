JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- This week marked a positive milestone for health leaders and community members in Clark County, Indiana.
Clark County Health Officer Dr. Eric Yazel said for the first time since the pandemic began, online county data showed zero new positive COVID-19 cases on Monday.
"We've seen our numbers trend down and we knew there was probably a day coming soon when we'd see zero on that and it finally happened on Monday and (we're) just really, really excited about that," said Yazel.
The data is updated each weekday and can be accessed on the state site here. The zero only lasted one day, but Yazel said he is optimistic there are more "zero days" to come.
"Maybe we'll have a zero week and a zero month and things like that. That's where I hope this is going," he said.
Yazel attributes the low numbers to vaccines and also says not as many people are getting tested.
"If less people feel the symptoms that they need to get tested, that still tells me a lot of information as well," he said.
Having zero new cases reported for one day is a milestone, according to Yazel. He said it's a moment the entire county has worked hard to reach.
"That was the first zero day since our index case in March of 2020," Yazel said. "So just kind of a big milestone."
"So much around COVID (has) been negative — as it should be — but when we have some positive news I do think we need to relish that, enjoy it, and pat each other on the back," he said.
