LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman has been found by search teams in Bullitt County, after an overnight search.
Nora Thompson went missing on Monday afternoon after crashing her car near Shepherdsville. The 57-year-old spent the night in her 2002 Chevy Trailblazer that was in a ditch just off Interstate 65.
Thompson was alive and awake, when her SUV was spotted by a police helicopter about 11 a.m. Tuesday, but she is likely injured. An ambulance was brought in to take her to the hospital to determine her injury.
Police used cell phone "pings" to isolate Thompson's location, which was narrowed to an area near a Love's truck stop off Interstate 65 in Shepherdsville.
Thompson's daughter took to social media overnight for help finding her mother. Kymberly Lammers said that her mother is disabled and became disoriented after being detoured off U.S. 60 because of a crash. That's why she was unsure of where she crashed. She did tell her daughter she crashed into a ditch or a ravine, she couldn't get out of the car and that her arm may be broken. Lammers said her mother sounded incoherent and couldn't answer straight questions.
"At one point she accidentally Facetimed me. I could see on the Facetime that she had blood on her face. The air bag had been deployed. There were branches on the windshield, and the car is facing up," Lammers said.
Thompson's cell phone hasn't been able to make calls out, but it has been able to receive some calls.
During the search, Lammers said, "I'm really worried about her. She hates to be cold. She is petrified of the dark."
Lammers said people on social media have been very helpful. "Social media has been a great platform. 'I am Dixie Highway' really came through. Lots of people came out to help."
"Hundreds of people are messaging me on Facebook. It's a wonderful thing in a horrible situation. Very heart-warming," she said.
