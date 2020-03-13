LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and U.S. Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh were in Louisville on Friday to attend new federal judge Justin Walker's swearing-in ceremony.
McConnell pushed through nominations of both Walker and Kavanaugh, even as Democrats fought hard against both. Kavanaugh was accused of sexually assaulting a woman while in college, but the Senate voted to confirm his nomination in 2018.
Friday morning, Kavanaugh swore in Walker, who served as a clerk for Kavanaugh until he was confirmed to the bench.
"In this time of challenge, we gather here today to participate in a judicial investiture and recall our shared commitment to the constitution and to the principal of equal justice under law," Kavanaugh said.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.