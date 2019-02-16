JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- Addressing infant and maternal mortality while providing resources for current and future moms.
Community Action of Southern Indiana and CareSource hosted a free mom and baby fair on Saturday in Jeffersonville.
The event aims to teach mothers how to be healthy before and after pregnancy.
It also gives them resources to take the best care of their babies.
Officials say Indiana has some of the worst rates of infant and maternal mortality in the country.
"CareSource wants to do its part by bringing together organizations to really encourage moms to be as healthy as possible, and to be aware of the resources that are available to support them," Dr. Cameual Wright, CareSource medical director, said.
21 different community partners participated in the fair.
