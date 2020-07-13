LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A staple in the Louisville music scene for decades has been sold — but isn't going anywhere.
Marvin Maxwell, the owner of Mom's Music on Mellwood Avenue, has sold the business to Jeff McNicol, who, along with Maxwell's son, is co-owner of Maxwell's House of Music in Jeffersonville.
Maxwell says the business will remain on Mellwood Avenue and retain its name.
"It's back to the name of the place, you know? Whoever took care of you better than your mom?" Maxwell said.
Maxwell said despite the pandemic, business has been booming as people have picked up new hobbies and new instruments.
"So having this type of business where you can take care of people and their woes. Sometimes it might cost you a couple of bucks but we're still here," he said.
Maxwell and his wife Beverly plan to still work at the music store.
