LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A piece of Claude Monet's iconic Waterlilies collection is on display in Louisville.
Monet began painting the waterlilies in the 1800s. Now, the Speed Art Museum is loaning waterlily painting "Nymphéas" from an anonymous collection.
"Nymphéas" is one of the earliest versions of the artist's famous waterlily paintings.
In 1883, Monet moved his family to a small town in France. His goal there was to build a lavish waterlily pond and surrounding gardens, which he found to be relaxing.
The project preoccupied him for 30 years whole he also created an endless amount of artworks.
"I think after the last two years its nice to have a little bit of a breather to stop and take a moment and incredible impressionist artwork is a really nice way to do that," said Erika Holmquist-Wall, chief curator and curator of paintings at the Speed.
The painting will be on display at the museum for the next few months, alongside "The Church at Varengeville-sur-Mer, Grey Weather," painted by Monet in 1882 and recently restored by the Speed.
Admission to the art museum is free on Sundays.
