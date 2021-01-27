NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- A Louisville-based brewery expanded with a second location across the Ohio River.
Monnik Beer Co. opened a brewery and taproom in downtown New Albany last week in what used to be the old Bank Street Brew House at 415 Bank St.
“We’re excited to be here,” said Brian Holton, one of the owners. “We really liked the atmosphere in New Albany. And so far, so good! The reception here has been great.”
The popular brewery started in Louisville’s Germantown neighborhood in 2015. Holton said the team has been working on expansion plans since November 2019, but they were waiting for the right place and opportunity.
The new space used to be the home of the New Albanian Brewing Company, which moved to a different location on Plaza Drive. When the location came on the market, Holton said it fit Monnik’s needs as it was already set up with a kitchen, bar and brewery.
The team renovated the inside and outside to mirror the warm, comfortable feel of the Germantown location. There is room for about 60 guests to space out inside, and there is a large outdoor patio for when it gets warmer.
There are 15 Monnik beers on tap, along with a guest cider. There is also a full-service bar with a menu of 15 specialty cocktails, which were designed by the bar manager specifically for this location.
Monnik is moving the majority of its production and canning operations to the New Albany brewery, which is larger than the original location. The Germantown spot will still have a functioning brewery, but it will focus on unique small batch brews.
The New Albany restaurant and taproom is open from 4-10 p.m.
