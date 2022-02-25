LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- More mental health services are now available in west Louisville.
Creative Spirits Behavioral Health celebrated the opening of its third location on Friday with a ribbon cutting.
There are already locations in Middletown and Shelbyville. The new location is on West Chestnut Street in the Russell neighborhood.
Creative Spirits provides mental health care and community-based services such as alcohol and drug treatment, children and family services, mental health counseling and court services.
The building sits next to the bus stop where 16-year-old Tyree Smith was shot and killed last September. It's a place other children ran to for shelter, and now works to help those children and others.
"To me, it just gives confirmation from what we saw and what we see this place to be and it means that the kids that are here do have that resource and we want them to know we're here for them," said Cassandra D. Harris Gray, CEO and clinical director of Creative Spirits.
The organization provides mental health services for adults as well. The team uses a holistic, trauma-informed approach.
For more information about Creative Spirits, click here.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.