LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- More Christian schools in Kentucky are supporting a lawsuit challenging Gov. Andy Beshear’s order halting in-person classes in both public and private schools because of the coronavirus.
Danville Christian Academy filed the suit Friday, and Attorney General Daniel Cameron joined it. They claim Beshear’s action violates the First Amendment freedom of religion.
Neither school officials nor Cameron were available for interviews, but Rep. David Meade applauded the move. The Stanford Republican said a number of his constituents attend Danville Christian.
“DCA, of course, is fighting for the rights of those parents for their children to have a good, quality education in-person education," Meade said. "And the attorney general, of course, is fighting, constitutionally, for that religious education."
Nine more schools have now filed a brief supporting the suit: Bourbon Christian Academy, Paris; Foundation Christian Academy, Bowling Green; Heritage Christian School, Owensboro; Kentucky Christian Academy, Campbellsville; Lexington Christian Academy; Lexington Latin School; Somerset Christian School; Summit Christian Academy, Lexington; and Trinity Christian Academy, Lexington.
More than 1,000 parents are also backing the lawsuit.
“It's the functional equivalent of going to church on Sunday," attorney and parent Ryan Morrison said. "It's like a worship service. So to close the school is the same as closing the church."
Morrison also pointed out that the schools are following the guidelines put out by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the state.
“There are many people in the medical community that say school is pretty much the safest place to be,” he said.
But Senate Minority Floor Leader Morgan McGarvey believes Beshear is on solid legal ground and pointed to a recent ruling by the Kentucky Supreme Court.
“The Supreme Court unanimously said the office of the governor has the power to make closures,” McGarvey said. “And now you see the attorney general joining in what I think is a political lawsuit.”
McGarvey dismissed the First Amendment argument and said many of the schools had already voluntarily gone to online classes.
“The federal courts only ruled in regards to churches and church services," he said. "And while these schools have a religious affiliation, a lot of these schools have already been closed.”
Louisville's Highlands Latin School has filed a motion to join the lawsuit. The school continues to hold in-person classes despite the governor's order but did not respond to a request for comment.
