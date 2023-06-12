LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- More than 100 young people were at Bowman Field this weekend to participate in the EAA's Young Eagles program.
The program gives kids ages 8-17 their first free ride in an airplane.
EAA member pilots volunteer their time and aircraft to provide not only free rides but also an introduction to flight lessons.
Volunteer pilot Jermaine Bibb said the program helps inspire kids to learn more about aviation.
Anyone wishing to sign up can go to YEDay.org. Users can type in their zip code, and the site will provide the closest Young Eagle events in their area.
