BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- More than 40 people at the Nelson County Detention Center have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the county Judge-Executive Dean Watts.
Watts said 70 tests were administered beginning Saturday, 45 of which came back positive.
An inmate who was recently released from the jail tested positive for the virus just four days after his release, and health officials believe that individual was infectious while he was incarcerated.
Watts told WDRB News that nine of the people who tested positive at the jail are deputies, one of which who has been hospitalized.
Watts said his condition "is improving."
Because of the size of Nelson County's jail and lack of isolation beds, a majority of the asymptomatic state prisoners will be transferred to other locations, Watts said.
A high number of the patients are asymptomatic, according to jail officials.
Watts said more testing is expected at the facility in the coming days.
This story will be updated.
