LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A group of mosquitoes carrying the West Nile Virus was found in the Iroquois area of Louisville, city health officials said Tuesday.

The Louisville Metro Department of Public Health and Wellness said mosquito fogging will take place this week in the 40214 zip code in response to the findings, an area between Crittenden Drive, Dixie Highway, Interstate 264 and Outer Loop.

"This is about the time of year we typically see mosquitoes test positive for West Nile," Connie Mendel, Louisville's interim chief health strategist, said in a news release Tuesday. "No matter what ZIP code you live in, please take precautions to avoid being bitten."

No confirmed human cases have been reported this year in Jefferson County.

Here are some steps you can take to avoid being bitten by mosquitoes:

Use insect repellents when you go outdoors. Repellents containing DEET, picaridin, IR3535, and some oil of lemon eucalyptus and para-menthane-diol products provide longer-lasting protection. To optimize safety and effectiveness, repellents should be used according to the label instructions.

When weather permits, wear long sleeves, long pants and socks when outdoors. Mosquitoes may bite through thin clothing, so spraying clothes with a repellent containing permethrin or another EPA-registered repellent will give extra protection. Don't apply repellents containing permethrin directly to your skin. Do not spray repellent on the skin under your clothing.

Take extra care during peak mosquito biting hours of early morning and dusk. Take extra care to use repellent and protective clothing from dusk to dawn or consider avoiding outdoor activities during these times.

Prevent mosquito breeding grounds:

Install or repair screens on windows and doors to keep mosquitoes outside.

Help reduce the number of mosquitos around your home by emptying standing water from flowerpots, trash cans, gutters, buckets, pool covers, pet water dishes, discarded tires and drain birdbaths on a regular basis.

To check if your area of Louisville will be fogged soon, click here or call the mosquito hotline at 502-574-6614. To make a complaint about mosquitoes in your neighborhood, call 311 or 502-574-5000.

