LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A group of mosquitos carrying the West Nile Virus was found earlier this month in New Albany, Indiana, state health officials said Thursday.
Indiana Department of Health representatives collected the sample the week of July 5, the first positive sample in Floyd County in 2023.
The Floyd County Health Department said residents should take precautions to avoid mosquito bites by using repellants, wearing protective clothing while outside and avoiding being outside at all during dusk and dawn, which is when mosquitos are most active.
Here are some steps you can take to avoid being bitten by mosquitoes:
- Use insect repellents when you go outdoors. Repellents containing DEET, picaridin, IR3535, and some oil of lemon eucalyptus and para-menthane-diol products provide longer-lasting protection. To optimize safety and effectiveness, repellents should be used according to the label instructions.
- When weather permits, wear long sleeves, long pants and socks when outdoors. Mosquitos may bite through thin clothing, so spraying clothes with a repellent containing permethrin or another EPA-registered repellent will give extra protection. Don't apply repellents containing permethrin directly to your skin. Do not spray repellent on the skin under your clothing.
- Take extra care during peak mosquito biting hours of early morning and dusk. Take extra care to use repellent and protective clothing from dusk to dawn or consider avoiding outdoor activities during these times.
- Prevent mosquito breeding grounds:
- Install or repair screens on windows and doors to keep mosquitos outside.
- Help reduce the number of mosquitos around your home by emptying standing water from flowerpots, trash cans, gutters, buckets, pool covers, pet water dishes, discarded tires and drain birdbaths on a regular basis.
For more information on Floyd County's West Nile Virus surveillance program or to file a complaint about mosquitos, call 812-948-4726 or click here.
