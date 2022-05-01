LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man died after a motorcycle crash on Dixie Highway in Pleasure Ridge Park on Sunday evening.
According to LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley, police responded to a crash on Dixie Highway near Trent Avenue around 8 p.m.
Smiley said a motorcyclist was traveling southbound on Dixie Highway when he rear ended a passenger sedan in front of him.
The man was taken to University of Louisville Hospital in critical condition, and later died. Smiley said it appears that the motorcyclist wasn't wearing a helmet.
Police said the driver of the sedan remained a the scene and was uninjured.
Southbound traffic on Dixie Highway near Trent Avenue is being diverted as LMPD investigates the crash.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.