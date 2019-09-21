LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police say a motorcyclist has died after being hit by a TARC bus.
According to police, on Friday, just before 11:30 p.m. Third Division officers along with LMPD's Traffic Unit responded to a reported crash involving a TARC 3 Paratransit bus and a motorcyclist.
Officials say the bus turned in front of the motorcyclist, who was traveling north on New Cut Road near Orchard Hill Drive. The motorcyclist was taken to University Hospital and pronounced dead. The person was not wearing a helmet, according to authorities. The motorcyclist's name has not been released.
No one aboard the bus was hurt.
No charges are expected.
