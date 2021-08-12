LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a motorcyclist has died after a crash on Cane Run Road in Louisville Thursday morning.
According to Dwight Mitchell, a spokesman for the Louisville Metro Police Department, the cash happened just before 8 a.m. on Cane Run Road, near Kramer's Lane.
Witnesses told police that the driver of the motorcycle was traveling southbound on Cane Run Road "at a high rate of speed," according to Mitchell. Police say the motorcyclist hit a passenger vehicle that was turning left from the northbound Lane of Cane Run Road, onto Kramer's Lane.
The man riding the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Mitchell. He has not yet been publicly identified.
The LMPD Traffic Unit is investigating.
Copyright 2021 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.