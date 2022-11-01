LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A motorcyclist is in critical condition after a two-vehicle crash, according to Louisville Metro Police.
LMPD Officer Beth Ruoff said police responded to a crash involving an SUV and motorcyclist at the intersection of Breckinridge Lane and El Conquistador Place around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
The motorcyclist, who is an adult man, was taken to University Hospital in critical condition. Ruoff said all parties involved in the crash remained on scene.
