LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating after a motorcyclist was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Dixie Highway Friday afternoon.
The crash, which occurred just before 3 p.m., happened when a pickup truck heading southbound on Dixie Highway was making a left turn onto Pendleton Road, LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said.
While making the left turn, the driver of the pickup truck "entered the path of the motorcyclist" which was driving southbound on Dixie Highway, striking them.
The motorcyclist, who was not wearing a helmet, died at the scene.
Smiley says the driver of the pickup remained at the scene.
The northbound lanes of Dixie Highway near Pendleton Road are expected to remain closed for several hours as LMPD's Traffic Unit investigates the crash.
