LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A motorcyclist was killed after hitting two vehicles in Trimble County.
Kentucky State Police troopers responded to the three-vehicle crash on U.S. 42 at 11 a.m. on Saturday morning.
KSP believes the motorcyclist lost control "for a yet to be determined reason" before rear-ending a pickup truck. The motorcyclist then crossed the centerline of the road before hitting a minivan.
Robert Wilson, 46, who was driving the motorcycle, was pronounced dead while being rushed to the hospital.
