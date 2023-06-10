LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A portion of Mellwood Avenue in the Clifton Heights neighborhood was closed for hours on Saturday for MSD crews to practice installing a floodwall.
With a flood protection system that protects more than 200,000 people, the training exercise replicated portions of the system. The system currently includes 26.1 miles of floodwall and earthen levee, 16 flood pumping stations, almost 150 underground floodgates and 79 floodwall closures.
🚨Traffic alert🚨The 2000 block of Mellwood Avenue, near the Brownsboro Road intersection, will be closed for about 10 hours Saturday, June 10, starting at 6:30 a.m. as we practice installing a floodwall closure. Plan your alternate route now. pic.twitter.com/cNTMTg1fy5— LouisvilleMSD (@louisvillemsd) June 7, 2023
It’s been five years since the flooding in 2018, which resulted in 40 billion gallons of water rushing into the city and surrounding areas. After major floods in 1937 and 1945, the levee and floodwall system were put in place.
The system protects more than $34 billion in property and 137,000 structures covering 110 square miles of Louisville.
