LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Metropolitan Sewer District (MSD) crews were trained to install floodwall closures on Tuesday.
With a flood protection system that protects more than 200,000 people, the training exercise replicated portions of the system. The system currently includes 26.1 miles of floodwall and earthen levee, 16 flood pumping stations, almost 150 underground floodgates and 79 floodwall closures.
"This is a practice closure that we use to train staff, get them familiar with pieces of the closure because once we get into a flood event, we have to have certain people designated, assigned and trained to do closures so they know how the pieces of the puzzle go together," said Dane Anderson, MSD Operations director for Flood Protection.
It’s been five years since the flooding in 2018, which resulted in 40 billion gallons of water rushing into the city and surrounding areas. After major floods in 1937 and 1945, the levee and floodwall system were put in place.
"We know back in '37 and '45, Jefferson County and Louisville flooded seriously. They put this levee system and floodwall and enclosures in to protect us," Anderson said. "So now we're carrying on the next generation of using these protective measures, just like any first responder does, protecting the community. That's what we're doing here. We're protecting the community from disaster."
The system protects more than $34 million in property and 137,000 covering 110 square miles of Louisville.
The training on Tuesday was part of continual efforts to maintain equipment and increase preparedness in the event of a major flooding event.
