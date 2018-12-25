LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The man charged with murder after a fiery crash that killed a Louisville Metro Police officer has admitted that he took multiple prescription drugs.
That's according to an arrest report for 60-year-old Roger Burdette.
The report also states Burdette "submitted to field sobriety tests on scene." Police say during one of the tests, Burdette was not able to maintain balance during instructions. During another field sobriety test, police say Burdette swayed side to side while he had his arms raised.
The crash happened Monday after 2 p.m. Monday under the Belvedere, near Third Street, in the eastbound lanes of I-64, according to a MetroSafe supervisor.
Louisville Metro Police Chief Steve Conrad said second division Detective Deidre Mengedoht, 32, had her emergency lights on while she conducted a traffic stop on a pickup truck with four people inside in the right lane of I-64 East.
That's when an MSD driver, identified as 60-year-old Roger Burdette, crashed into her cruiser, pushing it into another vehicle. The cruiser went up in flames with Mengedoht trapped inside. No one else was severely injured in the crash.
Chief Conrad said the damage to Mengedoht's cruiser was "catastrophic."
Burdette was arrested and charged with murder of a police officer and DUI in connection with the crash.
Mengedoht, known by her friends and co-workers as DeeDee, leaves behind a young son, and had been with the force for more than seven years, according to Chief Conrad.
"DeeDee, as she was known to her friends and colleagues, gave her life serving the community, which is something she loved to do," Chief Conrad said.
MSD released a statement saying they are cooperating with LMPD, and that "This is a tragic accident and our condolences go out to Detective Deidre Mengedoht's family, her fellow officers and the community."
