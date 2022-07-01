LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An emergency repair project will impact traffic next week on West Broadway in the Shawnee and Chickasaw neighborhood.
Eastbound and westbound traffic on West Broadway, between South 39th Street and Louisville Coleman Jr. Drive, will shift to outer parking lanes so crews can access manholes in the roadway. During the work, there will be no parking on West Broadway between South 39th and South 35th streets.
A pedestrian crossing at South 38th Street will remain open, but traffic won't be able to cross Broadway in the work zone.
MSD said a large sewer pipe under a portion of West Broadway between South 39th Street and Louis Coleman Jr. Drive needs immediate repairs. There's a 126-inch diameter sewer line made of layers of brick and mortar that has served the area since the late 1890s, but areas of deterioration could lead to a collapse of the roadway.
Crews will begin work July 5. They'll create a temporary pump-around, rerouting wastewater flow from the pipe to allow sewer service to continue. Workers will then go underground to make repairs and reinforcements, according to MSD.
MSD said there will be no loss of sewer service during the repair project. Crews plan to work 12 hours a day, five days a week.
