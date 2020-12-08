MULDRAUGH, Ky. (WDRB) -- Despite paying rent on time, some residents at the Sunset Court Apartments are being told their utilities will be cut off.
Several letters were posted on nearly every door of the complex last Friday, informing tenants that the apartment complex owner had not been paying the bills.
Gary Yates is the owner of the complex.
"As of today, the owners of the apartment complex, in which you reside, is seriously delinquent in paying the water, sewer, and trash utilities to the City of Muldraugh," the letter from the city's mayor read. "The City is hereby notifying you that water disconnection will take place on January 4, 2021 unless the owners of the apartment complex pays the delinquent accounts."
Another letter, which was a copy of an email conversation between a resident and an official from the Kentucky Attorney General's Office, informed residents that the electric would be cut off starting Dec. 14.
"He's known about it for at least a couple of months," resident Scott Stanley said. "They don't just up and give you a round bill for one bill."
Other tenants say the living conditions at the complex are horrid.
They cite mice, rodents, mold, bed bugs and buildings that are nearly falling apart.
"The roach and the rodent infestation will eat you out of the house," said Tahishia Adams, who lives with her four children at the complex.
Those who are experiencing issues living at Sunset Court, along with the dozens who were informed their utilities would be disconnected, say they can't get in touch with Yates to ask him important questions. Residents say even management refers every question to Yates.
WDRB News placed a call to Yates' cell phone. He answered and was asked why the tenants received notice that the utilities would be disconnected, despite having paid rent.
"Well, I just don't have the money to pay it," Yates said. "I've paid what I can pay."
After being asked several questions about the situation, Yates called back minutes later saying he'd paid the electric bill.
He says the LG&E account is a zero balance and that residents did not have to worry about losing electric on Dec. 14.
"When was that paid?" Yates was asked.
"Just now," he replied.
It's not clear what will happen to the water connection in the first week of January, but Yates told WDRB News that he was taking care of it.
Still, those living in these apartments say he's hard to trust, and don't recommend anyone moving to Sunset Court.
"Do not come to this place because you will be stuck, wondering what you're going to do," said Tahishia Adams.
Yates also said he recently signed documents to sell the complex. He said it would be around 50 days before that sale goes through.
