LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Oh the conversations you get into while getting your hair cut, especially if you're sitting in stylist Cathy Nuss' chair.
"They're like, 'Cathy's the loudest one in here,'" Nuss said about her co-workers with a laugh.
The hot topic at Sensations Salon and Spa on Bardstown Road isn't gossip, layers or getting color. It's about a trend and a comeback no one in the industry thought they'd actually see, not even the seasoned, on the cutting edge.
"I went to beauty school in 1970, and a lot of people will go, '70?' And I'll go, 'Yeah, it's a year. 7-0,'" Nuss said. "At one time or another, everything will come back around."
That even includes the hairstyle you've made fun of since the '80s. The mullet is back, baby!
"I didn't realize it was," Andrea Walker said.
"Heck yeah, I'd love to have a mullet," Max Nutter added.
The style was made famous by many but probably most notably Billy Ray Cyrus.
Before you say, "fake news," the return of the retro look is well-documented. Wall Street Journal, Men's Health and BBC have all written articles. It's all over TikTok too.
The mullet used to be a guy's style, but women are apparently the people bringing it back. Except they're making it less boxy and using flares of color. You've probably seen the resurgence. Miley Cyrus and Billie Eilish have already committed.
"A pretty girl with a mullet is still a pretty girl," Nutter said.
"Doesn't really change my mind, no," added Sandy Mallard, who's skeptical about the look.
"What else are we going to do? Nuss said. "You can only do so much with hair."
COVID-19 shutdowns of barber shops and salons didn't help either. People with growing hair took matters and scissors into their own hands, and then they just kind of embraced it.
So it might be only a matter of time until you see the style popping up all over Louisville.
"I could see us having a bunch of mullets out there," Nuss said.
Makes you wonder and maybe worry, "what's next?"
"Never say never, not when it comes to hair," Nuss said.
