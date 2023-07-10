LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Multiple cars were involved in a crash shut down Interstate 64 eastbound near I-265 on Monday morning.
Louisville Metro Police said in a statement that the crash happened just after 8:30 a.m.
When officers arrived at the scene, they found four vehicles including a commercial box truck that had been involved in a crash.
A preliminary investigation found that the commercial vehicle rear ended a passenger vehicle, and that impact caused a chain reaction involving two more cars.
Two people were taken by ambulance to area hospitals with what police believed were injuries that were not life-threatening. A third person at the scene refused treatment.
TRIMARC indicated all lanes of eastbound I-64 reopened just before 11 a.m.
Copyright 2023. WDRB Media. All rights reserved.