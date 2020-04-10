LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some of Indiana's most famous faces are now protected from the coronavirus.
Seymour is home to the John Mellencamp mural painted by Pamela Bliss in October 2019. And she's done other larger-than-life paintings of Indiana Pacer Reggie Miller and author Kurt Vonnegut on buildings in downtown Indianapolis.
Now, Bliss is helping spread the message about wearing masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19 by putting masks on those well-known faces. She posted digitally updated images of the three murals on her social media showing Mellencamp, Miller and Vonnegut.
Her Photoshop skills are catching a lot of attention on her Facebook page during the pandemic.
Bliss has done more than 50 murals through her Pamela Bliss Gallery.
