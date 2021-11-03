LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A murder charge has been filed against a Louisville man for a fatal shooting at a fast food restaurant last May.
Davion Harris, 20, was arrested Nov. 2 for killing 25-year-old Dequon Merriweather. Court documents say the two were arguing in the parking lot of the McDonald's on Bardstown Road near the Bashford Manor neighborhood. Police say Harris pulled out a gun and fired one shot that hit Merriweather in the neck. He died at University Hospital.
According to the court documents, surveillance video captured Harris as he left the scene. Police say video shows he went to work at the White Castle at 7th and Broadway shortly after the shooting wearing the same clothes.
Harris is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday morning. He's being held on a $250,000 cash bond.
