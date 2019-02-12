LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Music duo THE CHAINSMOKERS will perform in Louisville later this year.
The Grammy-winning act will take the stage at the KFC Yum! Center on Nov. 6, 2019 at 7 p.m., according to a news release.
The show is part of the duo's "World War Joy" tour.
Tickets will go on sale on Friday, Feb. 15 at 10 a.m. on LiveNation.com and Ticketmaster.com. Pre-sale tickets will be available starting Wednesday at 10 a.m.
Rock band 5 Seconds of Summer and singer Lennon Stella will also perform during the concert.
Ticket prices for the show are $49.50, $59.50, $79.50 and $89.50.
THE CHAINSMOKERS are also offering VIP packages with options including premium seating, an invite to THE CHAINSMOKERS’ soundcheck, a Q&A session with the duo that will happen after the soundcheck and special merchandise. Fans can click here for more information about the VIP offers.
THE CHAINSMOKERS' latest single, “Who Do You Love,” which features 5 Seconds of Summer, was released last week.
