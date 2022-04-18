LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A full slate of live music will return this year to Iroquois Amphitheater.
Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer joined several Metro Councilmembers on Monday to announce the 2022 schedule, which is headlined by My Morning Jacket, Billy Strings and more:
- April 26: Modest Mouse
- May 11: Mark Wood: The Spotlight Tour with Westport Middle School
- May 15: Ben Rector
- May 22: Nitty Gritty Dirt Band
- June 5: Martina McBride
- June 17: Trey Anastasio Solo
- June 24: My Morning Jacket (SOLD OUT)
- June 22-24: Billy Strings (SOLD OUT)
- Aug. 13: RuPaul's Drag Race
- Aug. 27: "Weird Al" Yankovich
“This year’s line-up offers something exciting for the entire community,” Fischer said in a news release Monday. “We want this to be the best season yet at the Iroquois Amphitheater located in the vibrant south end of Louisville.”
Our @IroquoisAmp has an amazing lineup this year! Be sure to check out a show, the natural beauty of Iroquois Park & great restaurants & other businesses at Colonial Gardens & more.2022 season details: https://t.co/I4hGryQ5yS pic.twitter.com/kbtsp3z7tJ— Mayor Greg Fischer (@louisvillemayor) April 18, 2022
Four shows — My Morning Jacket and all three Billy Strings shows — are already sold out.
“There is always a lot of anticipation at the start of each season at the Iroquois Amphitheater,” Metro Councilman Kevin Triplett said in a news release. “With so many new businesses and Colonial Gardens adding a new element to the whole experience last year when we came out of COVID, I think there’s more excitement about this season than ever before.”
