LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Life-saving boxes are coming to several more towns in southern Indiana.
The "NaloxBoxes" contains naloxone, which reverses the effects of an opioid overdose. Each box is accessible 24 hours a day, and no personal interaction is required, according to a news release.
The boxes are now mounted on the side of LifeSpring Health Systems in Corydon, English, Madison, Paoli, Rockport, Salem and Tell City. Each location can be found here.
"Low barrier access to naloxone is a critical component to stemming the tide of preventable deaths from overdose," said Beth Keeney, executive vice president of community health at LifeSpring.
A box is also mounted on the main administrative building in Jeffersonville.
