LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The names of a man and woman found dead in the Ohio River near Brandenburg have been released.
The Meade County Coroner says the bodies of Billie J. Gardner (Duke), age 40 of Rhodelia, Kentucky, and Kevin L. Wardrip, age 46 of Battletown, Kentucky, were recovered on Thursday morning. Autopsies have been performed by the Kentucky State Medical Examiners, and results are pending.
Brandenburg Police Chief Brian Hagg said his department is conducting a death investigation.
Gardner and Wardrip were found after the Indiana Department Natural Resources found an abandoned boat Tuesday night in the New Amsterdam area, which is about 12 miles north of Brandenburg, Kentucky.
Various agencies had been searching the area since Tuesday. The search had been focusing on an area downstream of Brandenburg, where the boat was launched.
