LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new restaurant is preparing to open in Norton Commons.
Waldo's Chicken and Beer is set to open Tuesday, Sept. 20, at 10700 Meeting St.
Known for its eight original sauces, the restaurant serves southern fried and slow-roasted chicken prepared four ways: on the bone, on a bun, in a bowl or in a basket.
The restaurant will have 16 local and regional beers on tap, as well as a cocktail menu and frozen drink specials.
Waldo's was founded in Nashville, Tennessee, in 2019. The fast casual chicken brand has seven locations in four southern states, including Alabama, Arkansas, Oklahoma and Tennessee.
The Norton Commons location will be the "first and only full-service location," according to a news release.
For more information about Waldo's, click here. The chain is also hiring for the new location. To submit an application, click here.
