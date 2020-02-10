LOUISVILLE, Ky., (WDRB) -- A police dog in Arizona got a proper goodbye on his last day before retirement with a radio sendoff and some ice cream.
K-9 Bruno, a Belgian Malinois and seven-year veteran of the Oro Valley Police Department, devoured the ice cream in the squad car of his handler, Officer Roger Reynolds, as a dispatcher read Bruno’s accomplishments and wished him farewell for the entire department.
“Thank you for all your hard work and for making sure your handler got home safe every night,” the dispatcher said. “After helping us seize close to $1 million in narcotics, you deserve some much-earned belly rubs.”
“You can now chase rabbits instead of bad guys,” she said.
A visibly emotional Reynolds thanked the dispatcher for the sendoff.
Bruno declined to comment. He was still busy with the ice cream.
