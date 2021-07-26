LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Biden administration hopes to stop future computer chip shortages.
President Joe Biden wants to invest $52 billion in semiconductor chip factories in the U.S.
The proposal would open six to eight factories over 18 months.
The idea comes from the Innovation and Competition Act, which calls for $250 billion to be invested in science and technology. The bill'
The bill, introduced in the U.S. Senate in April, focuses technology in artificial intelligence, high-performance computing, advanced manufacturing and the commercialization of those technologies to businesses in the U.S.
The auto industry has been hit hard by recent chip shortages, forcing major auto manufacturing companies to lay off workers, delay vehicle completion or defer chip installation to dealers.
