LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Country music star Toby Keith shared on social media he has been battling stomach cancer since last year.
Keith, 60, said he has been receiving treatment and plans to return to the stage soon. The musician posted on Twitter that he was diagnosed with cancer last fall.
June 12, 2022
"I've spent the last 6 months receiving chemo, radiation and surgery. So far, so good. I need time to breathe, recover and relax," Keith said. "I am looking forward to spending time with my family. But I will see the fans sooner than later. I can't wait. -T"
Keith is scheduled to play Ribfest in Illinois on June 17, according to his official website.
Keith, who was born in Oklahoma, released his debut album in 1993. His songs include "Red Solo Cup" and "I Wanna Talk About Me."
