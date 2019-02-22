LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 79-year-old great-grandmother in Georgia held a man at gunpoint until police arrived, after he broke into her home.
Seventy-nine-year-old Gwendolyn Agard says she was ready when the burglar went up the back stairs of her home in Jackson County, Georgia and broke out a window to get in.
Agard called 911 and grabbed her gun. She says she shot at him twice, but missed.
"And I said to him, 'You come down those steps and I'll blow your f****g brains out,' Agard said. "That's exactly what I said."
When deputies arrived, they found the would-be burglar hiding in a bedroom closet.
Agard thanks God for keeping her safe, and thinks he'll forgive her language.
"Trust me. God was all in the picture. Because my legs were trembling. I was saying, Lord have mercy Jesus. And then---'m*********r' the next time. It was all mixed in."
The suspect faces a long list of charges, including home invasion.
