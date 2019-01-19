(CNN) -- House Democrats are pushing forward with legislation to beef up security at the borders without funding for the wall demanded by President Donald Trump, a move bound to intensify the standoff over a partial government shutdown heading into its fifth week.
As part of a package of six spending bills, House Democrats next week will vote on $1 billion for additional border security measures, according to a Democratic source.
News of the Democrats' push to vote on more border funding comes as Trump plans to offer another proposal to end the shutdown during an address to the nation from the White House Saturday afternoon.
The $1 billion would not include money for the border wall, as Democrats are trying to make the case there are other border security measures that are more effective.
The money includes port security measures as well funding for immigration judges who could help with cases of migrants crossing the US-Mexico border seeking asylum, the source told CNN.
The money is roughly split between port security and funding for additional judges.
The proposal is highly unlikely to break the impasse between Democrats and the White House to reopen the government, which is now in its 29th day.
Even though the House will vote next week, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has said he won't hold a vote on a bill that lacks Trump's support.
The spending package that the Democrats intend to vote on next week will be the six agreements the House and Senate came to in conference.
This package including the $1 billion will be the 10th measure House Democrats vote on in an effort to reopen the government since the new session of Congress began. So far, the House has approved seven of those bills, with a re-vote scheduled for the eighth bill on Tuesday that is expected to pass.
Copyright 2019 CNN. All rights reserved.